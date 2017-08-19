SLMudslideSupport: ECOWAS/WAHO delegation visits Health Minister of Sierra Leone

A joint delegation of the ECOWAS Commission and WAHO paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Health and Sanitation of Sierra Leone, Dr. Abu Bakar Fofanah.

The purpose was to present the ECOWAS community condolences and sympathies in the wake of the deadly mudslide that took several lives and rendered thousands homeless. The DDG of WAHO also used the opportunity to hand-deliver the letter of transfer of the 100,000 USD donation made by WAHO.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Brima Kargbo said the coordination and interventions of the Flood activities in Sierra Leone has been divided to related Ministries and institutions of Government.

The Office of the National Security is in charge of the overall coordination and the Ministry of Health and Sanitation is responsible for Case Management, IPC, Burial and Nutrition.

He said the urgent need for the ministry is to ensure that the disaster site and surrounding areas are decontaminated so as to avoid any disease outbreak such as cholera. A cholera preparedness plan has been developed and surveillance is being conducted to monitor the situation.

The immediate needs for the Ministry of Health and Sanitation are:

– General medical supply

– Cholera prevention kits

– DNA technology for corpse identification

– Chlorine kegs (for water purification)

– Hygiene kits

– Portable latrines

– Psychosocial counselors