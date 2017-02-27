Six Feared Dead As Lexus SUV Collides With Taxi Cab In Delta

By Okiemute Okpomor. Two youth Corpers and four others including the driver of a Jetta Car died on Sunday, February 26, 2017 when a Lexus Jeep running on a high speed collided with the car.

An eye witness, who narrowly escaped death because the Jetta taxi Carnwas already filled when she arrived the motor park near Effurun Roundabout narrated that the gory accident occurred at about 11:30 am around Opuraja/Adedje junction near Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) prayer ground along Sapele/Warri Expressway adding that the accident claimed six lives including two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to the eyewitness, the accident involved a Jetta commercial car and a Lexus GX 470 with registration number LG 02 BMA, the eyewitness claimed that the driver of the Lexus Jeep allegedly crossed from his lane on his way to Warri to ram into the commercial cab.

Findinds revealed that the Jetta Car with registration number Delta

GWK 963 was said to be heading to Sapele in Delta State when the accident occurred.

Policemen assisted by sympathisers were seen removing the victims of the accident and wreckage of the vehicles.