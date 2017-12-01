Shell Features Yemi Alade, Oscar-winning Jennifer Hudson, Others in New Music Video

LAGOS – Nigerian music icon and multiple award nominee, Yemi Alade, is joining other international stars today for the launch of Shell’s unique new music video which spotlights a diverse range of clean energy initiatives across the world.

Aside Alade, ‘On Top of the World’ features four other global recording artists – including Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson and British songstress Pixie Lott – and uses cutting-edge custom animation to help each star demonstrate the impact of clean energy projects supported by Shell around the world, including Nigeria, Brazil, China, the US, Kenya, India, Germany and the UK.

The video showcases both ‘bright energy ideas’ created by entrepreneurs supported by #makethefuture campaign, and some projects funded by Shell and its partners to create more and cleaner energy solutions, including:

Insolar: Providing solar energy access to low income communities in Brazil

GravityLight: Creating sustainable and cleaner electricity? for families and children in Kenya

Shell Natural Gas: Enabling cleaner cooking with natural gas, saving families invaluable time in India

Shell Foundation Clean Cookstoves: Bringing clean cook stoves to families and creating healthier homes in China

Shell Hydrogen: Creating additional cleaner transport choices for the future in the USA, Germany and the UK

‘On Top of the World’ is the latest chapter in the #makethefuture global energy relay, that began in 2016 with the launch of the ‘Best Day of My Life’ music video, which subsequently topped viral video charts and became one of the most viewed online videos of the year.

Nigerian Alade, Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson, British songstress Pixie Lott, and Brazilian chart-topper Luan Santana reunite, and are joined by Indian talent Monali Thakur to cover the Imagine Dragons’ hit ‘On Top of the World’.

General Manager External Relations of Shell Nigeria, Igo Weli said: “This array of award-winning music stars including our multiple award nominee Yemi Alade is to draw many people into the conversation around access to more and cleaner energy. Leveraging the power of music underscores the universal importance of the energy relay and the need for collaboration among business, communities, entrepreneurs, influencers and citizens.”

Yemi said: “Music offers a good platform to draw attention to the energy needs of the world and the potential of new clean energy solutions. This is particularly true in Nigeria where we are working hard to provide the energy the nation badly needs to develop. I’m happy to be part of this energy relay to encourage people to look at the innovative side of life. This is what the #makethefuture campaign seeks to achieve in the energy space.”

Alade, who won the 2015 MTV African Music Award Best Female Artist, joined Shell-organised 50 Night tour of Kenya in October 2016 to celebrate the benefits and installation of GravityLight in some Kenyan communities after she united with Jennifer Hudson and four other leading recording artists in Rio, Brazil on Best Day of My Life music video for #makethefuture.

The ‘On Top of the World’ video debuts today on the Shell YouTube page, and is accompanied by a suite of “Energy Explainer” films where people can find out more about each of the initiatives.