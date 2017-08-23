SGF/NIA DG: President Buhari will take decision soon – Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday at his residence received the report of the Panel set up to investigate allegations of corruption levelled against the suspended SGF Babachir Lawal and NIA DG Ayo Oke.

The report was presented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who headed the committee.

Speaking with State House correspondents after submitting the report, Osinbajo declined to give insight into the report, saying the President will have to look at it and then take decision based on the recommendations made.

Accirding to him, “This is a report which contains recommendations to the President.

“It is s fact finding committee as you know and what our terms of reference were was to find out based on the fact available to us and based on the interviews of witnesses of what transpired in those cases of the report one involving the SGF and the other the DG of NIA.

“We have now concluded that and we submitted a full report with recommendations to the President.

” We cannot of course give you any kind of details because the President has to look at the report, study it and then make his own decisions based on that report,” Osinbajo said.

Also speaking, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had this to say, “Well, as you can imagine we are always fair minded and the whole approach is to ensure that justice is done in all cases.

“It is in the interest of the government and also the interest of the nation that things are done properly and that there is due process and that we are not unfair.

” We have submitted the report to the President and it is a very detailed report as a matter of fact, the President has to study the report and make decisions.