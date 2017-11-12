Senator Bent denies arrest by EFCC over Diezani or any scam

A former Senate Committee Chairman on Environment and Ecology, Senator Grace Folasade Bent has debunked media reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested her over N23 billion ongoing probe with the former Minister of Petroleum Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Senator Bent said the reports were maliciously contrived by those she described as ill-informed hack writers and destroyers of destinies, stressing that what was published against her was pure falsity which according to her, was baseless from all indications.

She said she had nothing to do with any financial scam or fraud during or after her tenure in the Senate and has never been found wanting in any shady deal with anyone, just as she dismissed the reports as the handiwork of political foes.

Bent said she was scandalized and upset by reports peddled mostly online, that she was a beneficiary of the so called Diezani largesse and that she was arrested by the EFCC in connection with missing ecological funds.

She said nothing of sort ever occurred, adding “EFCC never arrested me on any allegation, since I did not commit any fraud. I wonder where such atrocious reports linking me with financial scam sprouted from.

“To set the record straight, I had to contact the EFCC for clarifications and to clear every mist of doubt created on my person by the report.

“I was not aware of the reports at first. Well wishers from far and near drew my attention to what was published against me. It was, indeed, damaging and I condemn the publications with all vehemence. I do not know what the authors had gained for attempting to damage my hard earned reputation”

The Senator who represented Adamawa South Senatorial District between 2007-2011 said her distraught over the media report escalated more because no one approached her for enquiries or clarifications on any issue before the publication, despite being always available to the media.

She urged media correspondents to desist from publishing reports aimed at tarnishing the reputations of innocent public servants, most especially those noted to have served Nigeria meritoriously in different capacities.

Senator Bent said however, that she was not deterred by the efforts to pull her down politically. She said she would continue to remain focused and steadfast in her desire to do greater exploits in politics while serving the good people of Adamawa and Nigeria in general.