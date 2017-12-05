Senator Arise, 2 others kidnapped in Kogi, Police deny claim

LOKOJA – Senator Ayo Arise, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was kidnapped on Sunday, along Okene-Lokoja road.

NAN reports that the senator was abducted along with his Personal Assistant and driver while returning to Abuja.

A reliable family source told NAN in Ado-Ekiti on Monday that the kidnappers led the three into the nearby bush at gunpoint.

Ayo Arise represented Ekiti North Senatorial District, in the 7th National Assembly

According to family sources, the gunmen have contacted the family and demanded N80 million ransom.

One of the closest allies of Arise, who wanted to remain anonymous, told NAN, “They (kidnappers) have contacted us and demanded a sum of N80million ransom.

“We are worried because we don’t know his situation.

“The family is working hard to secure his release and we have contacted all the relevant agencies, including the police to come to our aid.’’

Meanwhile the Police Command in Kogi said it was not aware of the kidnap, its Public Relations Officer ASP William Aya, told NAN in Lokoja on Monday.

Aya said that Okene -Lokoja road where the senator was said to have been kidnapped on Dec. 3 was under effective policing, saying that the claim was doubtful.