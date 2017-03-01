Senate Confirms Onnoghen As Chief Justice of Nigeria

By Olusegun Lawrence. The Senate has confirmed Justice Walter Onnoghen as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

Onnoghen was screened at plenary on Wednesday morning following which he was confirmed.

Prompt News recalls that sequel to the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, NJC, Justice Onnoghen was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 10, 2016 in acting capacity.

Buhari however refused to forward his name to the Senate for confirmation despite intense pressure from well meaning Nigerians.

But, as soon as the President proceeded on medical vacation, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, promptly forwarded Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

Prompt News recalls that the last time a southerner occupied the position of CJN was 30 years ago and that was Justice Ayo Irikefe, 1985 – 1987.