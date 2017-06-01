Senate Confirms 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners

ABUJA – By Olusegun Lawrence The appointment of 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) has been confirmed by the Senate.

This was sequel to consideration of the report of the Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, presented at Thursday plenary by its chairman, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Bauchi North.

The committee, Nazif said screened 15 nominees out of the 27 names forwarded to the Red Chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that they were satisfied with the qualification of the nominees.

He said the remaining 12 nominees will soon be forwarded to plenary for approval.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his brief remarks congratulated the nominees, urging them not to let the country down.

Those confirmed are:

1 Professor Godswill Obioma (Abia)

2 James Iorliam (Benue)

3 Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi)

4 Dr. Iloh Joseph Valentine Chuks (Enugu)

5 Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau)

6 UMAR Ibrahim (Taraba)

7 Emeka Ononamadu Josaph (Imo)

8 Obo O. Effanga (Cross River)

9 Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu (Anambra)

10 Dr. Briyai O.Frankland (Bayelsa)

11 Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa)

12 Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun)

13 Hussaini Halilu Pai (FCT)

14 Alhaji Ahmad Makama (Bauchi)

15 Sadiq Abubakar Musa (Kaduna).