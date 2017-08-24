Senate to Accelerate Passage of Existing Vacancies Bill- Saraki

Worried by the rising cases of illegal or fake recruitment in the country, the Senate yesterday disclosed plans to accelerate the passage of the Existing Vacancies in the Federal Civil Service (Prohibition) Bill, once it resumes from the ongoing annual recess in September.

The bill, introduced by the Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South), is due for second reading.

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who dropped the hint in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated: “The existing Vacancies Bill will put in place clear-cut procedures that will help to curb and possibly end the trend of ‘silent or underground recruitment”.

Saraki assured that the Bill, which is currently due for Second Reading, will be given priority as one of the Senate’s legislative interventions to curb the increasing rates of illegal recruitment into federal government agencies and parastatals.

“This country belongs to every Nigerian, and as such, all vacancies that exist in the Federal Civil Service must be properly advertised to give every Nigerian that meet the requirement a chance to apply”, he added.

Saraki also stated that the objective of the Bill, will be to promote the integrity and transparency in the recruitment of personnel into the Federal Civil Service, by making it an offence for a Federal Ministry, Agency or Parastatal to fill existing vacancies in their organizations if such vacancies have not been advertised publicly.

“With this Bill, we will set time-frames for recruitment and the publication of recruitment in national dailies,” the President of the Senate said, “This will make it the duty of the heads of government agencies and ministries to ensure compliance or face punitive measures.

“Additionally, this Bill will help to ensure that the mandate of the Federal Character Commission is followed to the letter, by imposing punitive measures on those that choose to intentionally flout the law by embarking on secret recruitment exercises within the MDAs under their purview.

“This illegal recruitment trend needs to stop, and when we resume, we will begin to work towards enshrining this in our laws”, the senate president stressed.