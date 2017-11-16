Sen. Sani, Wole Olanipekun for Rave FM 2nd anniversary lecture

Senator Shehu Sani, the representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Wole Olanipekun, will be in Osogbo on November 24, 2017 for the Rave FM Second Annual Anniversary Lecture.

The lecture, with the topic: “Nigeria’s fight against corruption: The facts, the fallacies, the antidotes,” will be delivered by Sani, a civil rights activist, while Olanipekun will be the chairman of the event.

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, will be Special Guest of Honour, while the immediate past Managing Director of Mutual Benefits Assurance Limited, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, is the Special Guest.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Rave FM, Femi Adefila: “The choice of the topic is particularly instructive because majority of Nigerians agree that corruption is one of the country’s biggest impediments to development and also in view of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s avowed commitment to fighting the scourge headlong.”

Adefila said the annual lecture, which is the second in the series, is Rave FM’s way of deepening public discourse within the socio-economic and political space.

People from different segments of the society, including politicians, anti-corruption activists, unions, academics, traditional rulers, captains of industry amongst others have been invited to be part of the lecture.

Other programmes lined up to commemorate the second anniversary of Rave FM include the re-beautification of Oke Fia Roundabout in Osogbo as the station’s way of giving back to the society on November 23, 2017 , while indoor sports activities will hold on November 25, 2017

The activities will be rounded off with a Thanksgiving Service on November 26, 2017.

Rave FM, since it started full operations November 2015, has redefined the broadcast landscape with its amazing music and quality talks through its beautifully crafted programmes designed to satisfy all listeners irrespective of status or demography.

In the last two years, amongst other numerous nominations and awards, Rave FM emerged as the Best Media Organisation/Radio Station of The Year at the last Osun State Nigeria Union of Journalists Awards alongside several other honours and commendations.