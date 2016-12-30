Seized rice contaminated not plastic – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) ‎on Thursday confirmed that the 102 bags of rice impounded by the Nigeria Customs Service was contaminated with microorganisms‎.

NAFDAC also stated that the seized rice consignment was unsatisfactory and therefore unwholesome for human consumption.

The Director General of NAFDAC, ‎Mrs. Yetunde Oni, made this disclosure in Abuja at a joint press briefing with the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), who was represented by a Deputy Comptroller General, Umar Iya.

‎Addressing the issue of the suspected fake rice, the NAFDAC boss said the seized product was not a plastic rice.

‎She said, “The Agency sent a team of inspectors to the office of the Customs Area Comptroller, Federal Operations Ikeja, Lagos to draw samples from the seized consignment for Laboratory analysis.

“The product, branded as “Best Tomato” was in 25kg pack size, without NAFDAC number, no batch number, no date markings and no details of the manufacturer.

“The preliminary result of the analysis was conveyed to the Honorable Minister for Health, Prof Isaac F. Adewole and was made public on 22nd December, 2016 whilst awaiting the comprehensive result.

“I hereby this day the 29th December, 2016 present the full Laboratory report as follows:

1. Floating – Negative ‎

2. Sedimentation – Positive

3. Cooking. – Normal

4. Odour. – Normal

5. Colour. – Off-white grains

6. Moisture. – 13% (within specification)

7. Pre-ashing. – Normal

8. Ash. – 0.6% (within specification)

9. Lead and Cadmium ‎- Not detected

10. Aerobic mesophillic count – 2.8×105 cfu (above maximum limits)

11. Mould – 5.1×103 cfu – (within specification)

12. Coli form – 7.5×103 cfu (above maximum limits)

13. E-coli. – <3cfu (within specification)

14. Packaging. – Does not conform to NAFDAC pre-‎packaging Food labeling regulations 2005

‎She assured that the NAFDAC, in collaboration with Nigerian Customs Service, would continue to intensify vigilance and surveillance activities at all entry ports and boarders.

In his remarks, the Customs Comptroller General explained that the agency’s action was based on an earlier intelligence received from Office of the National Security Adviser, which alerted it and other frontline Agencies that large consignments of plasticized rice were said to be shipped from the Far East to Africa.

He said men and officers of Customs were therefore ‎charged to watch out for such imports that do not conform with regulatory requirements.

The men and officers of Customs, he added, would intensify their patrols to ensure that economic saboteurs do not succeed.

“We will urge Warehouse owners across the country not to accept such smuggled products in their facilities.

“We enjoin transporters to reject moving such products as under the law, both smuggled products and the means of conveyance are liable to seizure.

“We will rely on the synergy with NAFDAC and other Agencies of Government to ensure that only rice that is certified fit for human consumption is allowed on our shores,” said Ali, who was represented by a Deputy Comptroller General, Umar Iya.

The Customs boss ‎commended the determination of Nigerian Rice Producers for taking the challenge of addressing the rice sufficiency gap in the country.

“We commend the various State Governments whose decisive interventions have led to the present bumper harvest of local Rice.

“While this may lead to significant revenue reduction for Customs in the short run, the multiplier effects of increased local production of Rice in terms of job creation in the value chain will benefit the economy in the long run,” Ali stated.