Security presence notwithstanding, fresh violence in Southern Kaduna claims 3

KADUNA –  As fresh violence broke out at Samaru Kataf in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna, Nigeria, no fewer than three persons have been reportedly killed.

It was gathered that the attack took place on Tuesday evening after suspected herdsmen stormed the area.

The attack followed a relaxation of 24-hour curfew imposed on the area by the state government.

Kaduna state Police Command has confirmed the latest attack through its spokesperson, Aliyu Usman.

Feelers had it that the violence appeared to be a reprisal attack.

The Federal Government recently ordered security agencies to arrest declining security situation in Southern Kaduna.

The Air Force also assured of regular aerial patrol but despite the assurances, security situation continues to degenerate in the area.

