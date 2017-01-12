Security: Gov Sani Bello warns against lawlessness

MINNA – Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has warned Nigerlites in various communities not to take laws into their hands or resort to self-help any time there was misunderstanding.

Governor Sani Bello said that for there to be sustainable peace and security in our communities in particular and the state at large, people must learn to live together and also device conflict resolution mechanism that is inclusive, just, fair and mutually beneficial to all parties.

The governor stated this on Thursday, when he visited Yadna village Garatu ward in Bosso Local government area of the state for on the spot assessment of communities recently affected by communal clashes.

While expressing displeasure over the unfortunate incident, Governor Sani Bello assured that full investigation would be conducted and all those found wanting would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The Governor expressed the need for the people to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another reiterating that they must desist from taking the laws into their hands and report any incident to the appropriate authorities.

“It is unfortunate that people are taking laws into their hands, this community in the last 2 days has been misled by rumour and speculations. I am here personally to see the true situations of event, we are on top of the situation, and we are collaborating with security agencies to ensure that such incident does not occur again”.

The Governor enjoined village Heads and community leaders to synergize with security agencies in maintaining law and order in their domains.

The Governor added “We will not tolerate this any longer, but for those who took laws into their hands, whether they are Gbagyis or Fulanis, I have directed that appropriate steps should be taken to investigate them and those found wanting be dealt with according to law”.

“For many years the Gbagyis and Fulanis have lived together in peace. There are some bad eggs amongst us who must be identified, isolated and dealt with. We all want to enjoy peace and security but we must work for it, it’s a collective responsibility”.

The Governor was in company of the Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Hon. Musa Mamman, Member representing Bosso in the state house of assembly, Hon. Abdulmalik Madaki, Chairman, Bosso Local Government, Hon. Isah Wakili and Director General Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga .Also with the Governor, were Deputy Commissioner Police Usman Adamu, DCP Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) AC Operations Headquarters, Minna and ACP Area Commander all Divisions.