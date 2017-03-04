Saraki Seeks Peaceful Coexistence Among Nigerians

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Saturday called on all Nigerians to strive for peaceful and harmonious coexistence to facilitate the developmental agenda of the present administration across the country.

Saraki, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu, gave the charge in his speech during the coronation of the Tor Tiv the 5th, His Royal Highness, Prof. James Ortese Ayatse, in Gboko, Benue State.

He congratulated the new Tor Tiv on ascension to the throne of his ancestors and noted that the presence of many highly placed Nigerians at the coronation ceremony underscores the wide acceptance of the new Tor Tiv by his people and across the country.

Dignitaries that attended the event include the Acting President, represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Governors of Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, Imo, Sokoto, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senators, House of Representatives members and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, among others.

He lauded the Tiv nation and the government and people of Benue state for the rancour-free selection and installation of the new Tor Tiv, describing the process and event as a demonstration of the peaceful nature of the people.

Saraki said: “The turn out for this coronation is simply overwhelming. The presence of a large delegation of top government functionaries, governors, senators and members of the traditional institution shows that government will continue to support the traditional institution to enable it play its role in modern governance.

“I am happy to be here and I wish the new Tor Tiv long life and fruitful reign. Let me also say that this ceremony could not have taken place without the peaceful nature of the Tiv people who peacefully selected and installed the new monarch. The peaceful transition of power is an action worthy of emulation.

“I want to call on Nigerians to continue to live in peace among one another irrespective of religion, ethnicity and tribe. This is because peace is necessary to enable the present administration carry out its developmental agenda across the country,” Saraki said.