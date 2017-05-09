Saraki Restates Commitment To Open NASS

ABUJA – President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has restated his sincere commitment to Open NASS, assuring that the 2017 budget of the National Assembly would be made public after passage.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday while receiving a group of social media influencers in his office.

According to him, “It is a commitment I have made and I will do it, that will happen,” he reassured.

Mr Saraki however, enjoined the media and social media activists to focus more on real issues that are of immense benefits to the country rather than distractions and sentiments.

“What I will appeal to you is let us be patriotic and leave out sentiments,” he pleaded.

The Senate President said the Upper Chamber under his watch and the 8th Assembly as a whole was committed to passing bills that could reflate the economy. According to him, the focus of the Senate now is on bills that have to do with ‘Ease of Doing Business’ so that the country could get out of recession sooner than later. Mr Saraki pleaded with Nigerians to bear with the federal lawmakers, saying “We cannot change things immediately, it will take time before we get it right and build trust.” He told his guests to work with the National Assembly so as to bridge the existing communication gap. At the meeting with Saraki were Senate Committee chairman on Media and Publicity, Senator Sabi, Media Adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu and other media aides.