Saraki Greets Obasanjo at 80

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Saturday congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on attaining the age of 80 and described him as a “beacon of national unity, peace and progress.”

Saraki in a tribute to mark Obasanjo’s 80th birthday anniversary on Sunday, March 5, 2017 , said he is delighted, on behalf of the 8th Senate, to join family, friends and numerous well wishers of Chief Obasanjo, in celebrating his entry into the elite club of octogenarians.

“Baba, for several decades, you have been one of the dominant figures in our national discourse,” Saraki said. “On several fronts, you have served the nation diligently, conscientiously and passionately. In fact, you remain a beacon of our national unity, peace and progress.”

He added: “It is for these reasons and many more that we pray to Almighty God to continue to give you good health, great wisdom and the unflinching grace to serve your country, Africa and humanity in general for many more years.”