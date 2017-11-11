Saraki Congratulates Emir of Ilorin on 22nd Anniversary

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Saturday congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, on attaining 22 years on the throne of his forebears.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the Mai-Martaba Sarkin Ilorin, as an exceptional royal father whose reign has witnessed peace and phenomenal development in the Ilorin Emirate in particular and Kwara State in general.

He stated that the Emir has continued to encourage progressive initiatives that have engendered unity, peace and tolerance in and around the state, worthy of emulation.

“I join all Kwarans and Nigerians at large to congratulate you on your 22nd anniversary on the highly revered throne of the Ilorin Emirate,” Saraki stated. “It is my prayer that Allah grant you excellent health, prosperity and many more years to continue in your immeasurable service to the people of Ilorin, Kwara State and the nation at large.”