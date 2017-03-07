Saraki, APC Congratulate Osinbajo At 60

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, congratulated the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on his 60th birthday anniversary.

Saraki in a statement, signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, also wished Osinbajo good health, great wisdom and enduring grace to to serve the nation and humanity.

“On behalf of all members of the 8th Senate of the Federal Republic, I wish our Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, a happy birthday as he turns 60 today, Wednesday, March 8, 2017,” Saraki said.

He added: “We pray to Almighty God to continue to give you good health, great wisdom and enduring grace to serve the nation, in particular, and humanity, in general, for many more years.”

In the same vein, the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo a happy birthday, filled with God’s blessings and grace as he turns 60 tomorrow.

The Party notes that Prof. Osinbajo has demonstrated a high level of loyalty and commitment to the ‘change agenda’ of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Party. No doubt, his wisdom, vigour and innovativeness have been essential to the numerous achievements recorded by this administration.

At 60, Professor Osinbajo has recorded several landmark achievements as a man of God and a man of the law. These accomplishments have no doubt shown through as he holds forte for our dear president. He has visited crisis-prone areas, stabilised the economy and promoted good governance. We commend and congratulate President Buhari for the vision and wisdom of choosing Professor Osinbajo as his running mate; only the deep calls to the deep.

We pray that God continue to bless him with good health, wisdom and many more years in the service of God and country.