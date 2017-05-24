Sanusi donates trophies for NYSC sports competition

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has donated three glittering trophies to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), FCT for its forthcoming sports competition.

The week –long competition that will see football as the cynosure of all eyes, will start on Tuesday.

Speaking at the presentation inside the Coordinator’s office at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Kubwa, Abuja on Wednesday, the NFF scribe challenged the youth corpers to compete keenly but fairly, and to be good sportsmen and women.

“As a people, we have a responsibility to encourage the young ones. Sport is one area in which the youth can be meaningfully and productively engaged. I charge the youth corpers to conduct themselves with pride as they take part in this competition,” Sanusi said.

An elated Coordinator, FCT camp of the NYSC, Abdulrazak Salawu praised the gesture by Dr. Sanusi and assured that the youth corpers would be much encouraged by the glittering trophies.