Why I Am Running For CAF Presidency – Ahmad

By Harry Awurumibe

A frontline candidate in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidential election holding this month in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Ahmad Ahmad has said he is gunning for the CAF top post because he is convinced that he can bring change to the management of football in Africa.

The Madagascan Football Federation President stated that African football can be better managed than its done now.

Ahmad assured that he will bring good governance, transparency and other innovations that will move African football forward.

He promised to run an inclusive administration if voted in power, pointing out that with the support of a big country like Nigeria, he is already making a breakthrough in his quest to be Africa’s number one football administrator.

Ahmad is on his way out of Nigeria this evening.