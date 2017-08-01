Rohr hires Italian goalkeeper trainer

By Fidelis Ebu

ABUJA – In his desperate bid to save his job, the Super Eagle’s coach Gernot Rohr has hired an Italian goalkeeper trainer ahead the Eagles World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

The Italian trainer was said to have resumed with the home-based Super Eagles that are currently camped in Kano in preparation for a game against Benin Republic in 10 days’ time.

It was however not clear on who picks the Italian trainer’s bill.

Chris Green, the Nigeria Football Federation Chairman Technical Committee would not bare his mind on who shoulders the Italian goalkeeper trainer.

But Green confirmed that Rohr has brought in an Italian goalkeeper trainer.

“Yes. Rohr has brought a goalkeeper trainer. He (the goalkeeper trainer) is in Kano with the home-based Super Eagles”, Barr Chris Green said as he declined comment on who picks the Italian’s bills.

Rohr, who has been under fire since he led the the Eagles to a defeat by South Africa in the World Cup qualifier in Uyo, was said to have been scouting for who to assist him to technically groom the goal tenders in the national teams.