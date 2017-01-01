Rivers APC hails Dakuku at 46

The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has hailed the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Administration [NIMASA], Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside on his 46th Birthday anniversary.

Speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, the APC State Chairman, Chief (Dr) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya extolled his lofty qualities by tracing the historic political ascendancy of Dr. Dakuku Peterside who was the APC Governorship Candidate in Rivers State in the 2015 elections.

“Those who have followed Dr. Dakuku Peterside’s trajectory as a leader from his school days until he was appointed Senior Special Adviser to Rivers State Governor on Youth and Student Affairs at the beginning of this republic know he obviously has a rendezvous with history.”

“From the modest beginning of becoming a student leader to serving as Executive Director, Development and Leadership Institute, DLI, Commissioner of Works, Rivers State, local government chairman, member of Board, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization CBAAC a federal government arts and research establishment to being an elected member, House of Representatives, nominated as APC governorship candidate for 2015 elections in Rivers state and now appointed Director-General, NIMASA among others, Dr. Dakuku Peterside has shown invaluable and inestimable capacity to deliver beyond target.”

“Indeed, Dr. Peterside has become legendary for showing limitless benevolence to the downtrodden, associates, colleagues and practical display of immense love and compassion to everyone that has crossed his path in life,” Chief Ikanya extolled.

Continuing, Chief Ikanya narrated how from his early years in politics to date, Dr. Dakuku Peterside has remained focused and unwavering in his determination to provide service to ordinary Nigerians as a politician whether in the Nigerian lower legislative chamber where he earned a reputation as a progressive and broad minded legislator whose views were always respected or in his present position as D-G, NIMASA where he brings in words and actions, integrity, panache, compassion and intellectual dimension to bear in tackling tough issues of the agency.

Ikanya said: “As Dr. Dakuku Peterside turns 46, it is a perfect opportunity for him to sense the feeling of being alive in the depths of his heart and promise himself to continue to do great things and aim even higher. Happy Birthday.