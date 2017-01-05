Removal allegation: I won’t dignify Fayose’s rantings – Fayemi

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi has said that he would not dignify Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose’s rantings with a response.

Mr Fayose had accused the ruling APC of fresh plots to compromise the judiciary to remove him from office.

But, when contacted, the Special Assistant on Media to Fayemi, Mr

Yinka Oyebode, said “It is simply a case of the wicked running when no one pursues.

“It would appear, Governor Fayose wakes up daily in search of new controversies and making one spurious allegation after another.

” And it does not really matter to him whether such allegations are reasonable, logical or sensible.

“This allegation is not only irresponsible, it is quite unfair to the

two former governors of the state.

“And one is not surprised at this, because under Fayose falsehood has been elevated to the level of statecraft, sustained by machinery of state.

“My advice to him is: Let the governor go and honour the promises he made to the Ekiti electorate (IF HE EVER MADE ANY). Let him pay workers their salaries, take governance more seriously and make the state safe for lives, property and investments. If he can do these, then he needs not fear no one.

“However, this is certainly a poorly contrived alibi for his

ineptitude and apparent low capacity for the serious business of

governance.

“It is purely a cheap blackmail that will not fly.”