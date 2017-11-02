Remittance: Airlines to be fully automated by Dec – NCAA

LAGOS – The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), says all domestic airlines are to computerise their remittances of five per cent Ticket and Cargo Sales Charges (TSC/CSC) by December.

Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, in Lagos that the authority only suspended its Jan. 31 ultimatum issued to the airlines on its implementation.

NAN reports that the five per cent TSC/CSC are revenue accruable to the aviation agencies through NCAA as contained in Part V Section 12(1) of the Civil Aviation Act 2006.

The section mandates the airlines to collect the charges paid by the passengers on behalf of NCAA and remit same appropriately and in real time.

Adurogboye explained that the airlines, under the aegis of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), had earlier opposed the introduction of the Aviation Revenue Automation Project (ARAP) for revenue collection.

He said: “What happened was that a committee was set up by the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Mukhtar Usman and they held series of meetings with the operators over its implementation.

“Following these meetings, most of the airlines have automated their payment systems and we have about three remaining.

“We are, however expecting all of them to key into the process by December.”

Adurogboye also noted that some of the airlines had been resolving the issue of their indebtedness to the aviation agencies.

He said: “for now, most of them are remitting the five per cent TSC/CSC as at when due.

“Some have also been working on how to clear the old debts and we are hoping that everything will soon be resolved.”