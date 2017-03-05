Red Star Commences Food Delivery Services

Red Star Express Plc, on March 1st, 2017 commenced a food delivery service through its subsidiary, Red Star Support Services. Aptly known as the “Express Food Delivery Services”, the product has been designed to create a seamless process for people with time constraints and limited opportunity to order for breakfast, lunch or even dinner at the comfort of their offices or homes with guaranteed delivery within the shortest period.

At the click of a button, you can make orders for any food of your choice (from various eateries and Restaurants) without initial payment and then wait for just 10 minutes of ordering, you get your order right at your door step, then you can make payment once the food is delivered.

Already, some of the prominent eateries and fast food companies in Lagos are on board as they have the EFDS delivery men stationed around their delivery-request hubs on the Island and on the Mainland.

The EFDS, as a product, is divided into two forms; the Corporate account and Individual orders. The Corporate accounts include requests from fast food outlets, restaurants and hotels, while the individual orders include requests from private persons who simply call the EFDS office and make order from participating restaurants of their choice.

For requests, simply call 0703 176 3610.

Red Star Express Group is a premium logistics solution provider in Nigeria with an unrivalled local network coverage and a large market share in the domestic and international market. It enjoys a domestic strength of over 240 offices in Nigeria, delivers to additional 1,800 communities, with over 2,400 highly trained personnel and over 600 delivery vehicles in its fleet. The company has four business units including The Red Star Express which is a licensee of FedEx, the world’s largest express transportation company with over 650 aircrafts and more than 250 delivery destinations globally. FedEx has consistently been rated among the top 10 most admired companies in the world over the past 10 years. Red Star Express has four subsidiaries – Red StarFreight, Red Star Logistics and Red Star Support Services.