Recovery of $9.8m: Court rejects Andrew Yakubu’s application

Mr. Andrew Yakubu, a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, on Wednesday failed to recover the $9.8m seized from him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
According to CHANNELS TV, Mr. Yakubu had filed an application before a Federal High Court in Kano asking the court to overturn an interim order of forfeiture secured by the EFCC in February for the cash

