Rape of Minor: 65-year-old security guard gets 5 years jail term

JOS – A 65-year-old security guard, Sani Muhammad, who raped a minor was on Thursday jailed five years by a Jos Upper Area Court.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, sentenced Muhammad as he admitted committing the offence.

Mohammed said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gukwat, had told the court that one Ummulkhair Iliyasu, the victim’s teacher, reported the case at the Laranto Police Station on Oct.12.

He said that the convict lured the 10- year- old girl, a pupil of Alyasura Private School to the security room, where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl.

Gukwat said the offence was contrary to Section 282 of the Penal Code.

