Ramadan starts on Saturday – NSCIA

Nigerian Muslims have been enjoined to commence this year’s Ramadan on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), which announced this on Friday night said May 26, 2017, is the last day of Sha’ban.

A statement issued by Ustaz Christian Isa Okonkwo, Director of Administration, NSCIA, reads:

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that, there was positive sighting of the crescent of Ramadan, 1438AH on the 29th of Sha’ban, 1438AH, equivalent to 26th May, 2017. Therefore, Friday, 26th May, 2017 is the last day of Sha’ban, 1438AH.

“In line with the above, His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, has approved Saturday, 27th May, 2017 as the 1st day of Ramadan, 1438AH.

“The Council hereby enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to continue to promote peaceful coexistence and unity among all the citizens of the country.”