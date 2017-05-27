Ramadan: Saraki Seeks Prayers For Buhari, Help For IDPs

Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to dedicate the Ramadan period to offer prayers for the full recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and the prosperity of the country.

Saraki in a message personally signed by him, said that the Holy Month presents another opportunity for Nigerians to show love to the less privileged, especially those currently living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in some parts of the country.

The Senate President’s statement to mark the beginning of this years’ Ramadan reads thus:

Assalamu Alaykum,

It is a great pleasure and honour to once again felicitate with millions of Nigerian muslims, and of course Muslims across the world, on the start of the glorious month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

As a kid back in the days, Ramadan was synonimous to fasting only. So, I quite naturally looked forward to Iftar and Sahur at home.

But as I grew up and learnt more, I have come to the realisation that Ramadan is far much more!

Ramadan is a unique symbol of the values that Muslims and people of all faiths share – that is charity, cooperation, compassion and self-restraint.

Ramadan is also an occasion for Muslims to strengthen family and community ties and share God’s gifts with those in need.

This is why I invite us to reflect on the conditions of our brothers and sisters in IDP camps across the country who, for no fault of their own, are unable to fast in the comfort of their homes like you and I. This heart-breaking conditions therefore remind us all of our common humanity and compel us into positive actions that could bring a permanent end to the siuations.

I like to also use this occasion to pray for the quick recovery of our dear President, President Muhammadu Buhari. My thoughts and prayers are always with him just as I wish for him a complete and restful recovery.

My wife, Toyin and I, and our kids are delighted to extend our warmest wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world on the start of this holy month.

May the glory and blessings of this month shine upon us now and always.

Ramadan Mubarak.