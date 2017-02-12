Qatar Airways Incident In Lagos, How It Happened – NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has cleared the air on the reported incident concerning Qatar Airways on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to a statement on Saturday, the NCAA said on Thursday, 9th February, 2017, Qatar Airways Airbus A330 with Registration no.A7 – AED, Flight no.1408 scheduled operation from Lagos – Doha received a push back to take off from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) at 14.45hrs UTC.

“On board were 256 passengers and 10 Crew members.

“At 16.18hrs UTC, the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) made an Air Return to MMIA.He took this decision after the Aircraft suffered Bird strike in flight.

“The Bird strike hit the No.1 Engine. On its safe return to Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), diligent inspection was carried out on the aircraft.

“However, finding disclosed no damage.Since there was no damage, the Aircraft was cleared and it recommenced the operation and departed at 17.30hrs UTC.

“It is pertinent to point out that the Aircraft Pilot adhered to the Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in undertaking an air return.

“This was to carry out an assessment of the impact of the bird strike before continuing the flight.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) wishes to assure Nigerians that it will continue to ensure robust safety oversight of the industry for safe and secure air transportation,” a statement signed by NCAA Spokesperson, Sam Adurogboye reads.