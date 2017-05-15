PWAN Inaugurates Board of Public Defender’s Office in Kano

In collaboration with the Kano State government, the Partners West Africa Nigeria inaugurated the Board of governors of the Public Defender’s Office, Kano. This unique event took place on the 27th 0f April, 2017, amidst some government officials, members ofPWAN, the members of the civil society and the presence of men and women of the press.

In her opening remarks, the Program Manager of PWAN, Ms. Barbara Maigari made it known to all present that the project of coming up with a public defender’s office in Kano, is as a result of one of the major findings from the various court observations done in the state.

She noted the limited availability of legal aid for people seeking justice as the force behind the public defender’s project. Ms Barbara went on to note that, the project which is titled: THE GREATER ACCESS TO DEFENCE AND JUSTICE PROJECTis aimed at aiding the people of Kano to access justice via legal and paralegal representation.

For her, the Kano approach of the public defender’s office in providing legal aid is different from others because, the aim is to combine both government and civil society in the pursuit of justice. She stated that working with citizens would yield a bigger result.

Ms Barbara observed that, Kano being the largest population in the North and also being a commercial city, should have a Public defender’s office that can aid the access to justice to people in Kano and persons residing also in Kano.

She further noted that the project of having a public defender’s office is the first in the whole of the north of Nigeria.Ms Maigari finally thanked everyone for their attention and time, and welcomed all to the project.

After her speech, there was a session of oath takingto inaugurate the board of governors. This was conducted by the representative of the Chief Judge of Kano state, Magistrate Fatima.

In response to their inauguration, Hajiya Hussena Ibrahim gave her thank you speech on behalf of the board members. She expressed her delight in becoming a board member and being part of the dreams of Partners West Africa Nigeria. She promised her support and that of the other board members for the work of PWAN.