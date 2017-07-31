Prof. Onigbinde, Onanuga, others for Nigerian Online Publishers Ist Annual Conference

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has announced that its 1st Annual Conference will hold on August 10, 2017 at Renaissance Hotel, Isaac John Street, Ikeja, Lagos State.

A statement by the Guild’s Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, gave the theme of the conference as: “Sustaining Growth through Diversification of the Economy.”

The theme of the conference will be addressed by the speakers from the angle of their professional calling, with the media as a core focus.

There will be two Key Note Speakers who will give an overview of the topic before key players in all sectors, both the public and private, will share their experiences with the audience that are of varied backgrounds.

One of the Key Note Speakers for the conference is a university teacher, Prof. Akin Onigbinde.

Onigbinde will bring experiences into play, including that of overseeing some companies.

The other Key Note Speaker is the Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN,, Bayo Onanuga, who also once presided over The News magazine.

A former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Sun newspapers and now the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina; and the MD/EIC of New Telegraph newspaper and also the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Funke Egbemode, will participate in the discussion.

So also will several State Governors, Banks CEOs, Ministers and other big time players in both the public and private sectors speak to the topic of the day.

Eminent speakers and guests from the public and private sectors will also speak at the conference, which will also witness the inauguration of a new Executive that will oversee the affairs of the Guild in the next two years.

Iyanda said the list of confirmed guests will be made available soon.

GOCOP is a non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit making organisation for the highest strata of Nigerian media professionals in online publishing.