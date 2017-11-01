What if Prince Ned Munir Nwoko replaces Sen Nwaoboshi? By Wise Prince  Ajede 

NED NWOKO was a member of the Nigeria House of Representatives between (1999 – 2003) and during his tenure and after his tenure the People of Anioma are blessed with numerous infrastructural cum human capital gains.

It is however unfortunate that up to this very moment, no representative from Anioma origin has attempted to match the achievements of Hon Prince Ned Munir Nwoko at the Federal level(Aside from Sen Ifeanyi Okowa who is a grass root man)

If wishes were horses they say…

The other day, Mama Ozioma; a next door neighbour to my younger Aunty in Umusadege Ndokwa west saw me taking a walk around the semi market road and called me to complain about how she and her political team worked tirelessly to uphold the mantra of “PDP all the way” during the last general election in Delta state without gaining any dividend from the Senate house yet.

According to Mummy Ozioma, who is a native of Ibusa in Delta state but resides in Umusam for over 20years now, due to her marriage with an Ndokwa man (name withheld) she felt bad that up to the very moment of her lamentation, that the man Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi who they all worked hard to project polically has shown nothing but has remained silence to the original grassroot women who supported him during the 2015 general election.

She was of the view that Sen Peter Nwaoboshi can now take a bow and allow a more competent individual to represent the good people of Anioma in the house of Senate come 2019 since he is not meeting up to his people’s demand.

Such was the gist on ground as i listened attentively in Kwale.

However, as a social political activist and a lover of good representation, i interrupted the street discus by asking Mama Ozioma if there was any body capable enough to take over from our reverred Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and the answers given, sent a chill down my spine after listening to their comments.

This women practically washed the incubent Sen with numerous unprintable words in a bid to show their Anger.

When i finally asked Mama Ozioma to tell me who she thinks can replace Sir Peter Nwaoboshi, the only name we heard from the echoes of the market women was “Oga Ned Nwoko oooo” and when i asked why they believed that Prince Ned Nwoko will be better of than the incubent, their voices rosed to a crescendo until an aged man who was sitted on his motor bike listening to our political conversation suddenly jumped to his heels in defence of the women and i decided to listen with my hands akimbo as the man spoke in a deep accent stating the following as his proofs that Hon Prince Ned Nwoko if voted to represent the Anioma people in the house of senate, will do better that Sen Peter Nwaoboshi who happens to be the incubent senator representing the Anioma people.

My people, the following are some of the Elder’s submission in Kwale on the faithful day:

The man who had the semblance of a retired civil servant who played union politics came for my Neck with below arguments;

“My son, do you know, during Neds tenure as the house of Reps member who represented the people of Aniocha North/South and Oshimili North /South Federal constituency between 1999-2003;

He was able to achieve the following to his credit:

1 Prince Ned Nwoko donated his four years salaries and allowances for his scholarship programe to the students of Aniocha/Oshimili constituency.

3. A Village in Anioma known as Ukala and its environs were given electricity courtesy Prince Ned.

3 Prince Ned facilitated the dualization and completion of Asaba/benin express way with high attentention on the project.

4 Do you all know that it was Ned Nwoko who facilitated the building of the NTA station in asaba?

5. Our Aniocha/Oshimili people cried because of transformer for the generation of electricity but do you know that it was Prince Ned who went out of his ways to donate transformers to our institutions like the Federal College of Technology asaba and some other small villages?

6 He assisted in renovating some primary schools in Anioma/Oshimili constituency and donated chairs and desk to cushion the pains of pupils as at then.

7 What about the construction of the Onicha- ugbo/ Ewohimi road? Ned was instrumental.

8 Do you know that between 1999 to 2003, Ned Nwoko introduced over 22 Passable bills in the then House of Reps?

9 Aged mothers in Idumuje Ugboko and environ where all placed on a better a better life support empowerment scheme by this same Ned Nwoko.

My son, the man voiced further, do you know that Ned Nwoko is well on ground than that your Senator Peter Nwaoboshi whose only achievement at the senate at the moment was the inclusion of our Anioma Youths as members of the fed government Amnesty program? Well he tried but do you think that anyone will be proud to add Amnesty in his or her Curriculum Vitae? Do you know that Nwaoboshi Nwaoboshi is a very stingy man who can give nothing but take all from the poor? Ask councilorshipnaspirants and they will tell you how Peter collected colanut money from them with a promise that he will support them as a Pdp chairman then but did nothing.

My son, i advise you people to pray for a better person like Prince Ned Nwoko to contest for Senate come 2019.

As the Elderly man concluded his analysis, i said to my self, Ned Nwoko i think is more politically sellable and loved by the Anioma people when i benchmarked my conclusion with other stories which i heard from some youths.

I am disturbed but also calm as a spectator…

My question is, Do you think that Prince Ned is Better than Peter as the old man and the market women opined?

WHAT IF NED TAKES OVER FROM PETER?

Anioma people arise!