President Buhari will be working from home – Aide 

By Paul Efiong
ASO ROCK – President Muhammadu Buhari will be working from his official residence for now, his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has said.
Presidential Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, had announced earlier in the day that the President had resumed duties having transmitted a letter informing the National Assembly.
However, Adesina’s statement was silent on where Mr Buhari will be operating from.
But, the President’s PA on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, took to his twitter handle @BashirAhmaad to announce that his Principal will be working from home.
Justifying this, Ahmad said a renovation work is currently ongoing at the President’s office, adding that he would be back once the renovation is completed.
His tweet, “Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari received briefing from Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in his office at his official residence.”
In reaction to comment about why President Buhari will be working from home, Ahmad tweeted, “In case you don’t know, Nigeria’s President has many offices, including the one in his residence.”
“Some renovations are on going at the office. He’s a fully equipped office in his residence, he’ll be back to the main office after the works.”
Prompt News Online recalls that President Buhari returned to Abuja on Saturday, after spending 103 days in the United Kingdom on medical vacation.