President Buhari will be working from home – Aide 

By Paul Efiong

ASO ROCK – President Muhammadu Buhari will be working from his official residence for now, his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has said.

Presidential Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, had announced earlier in the day that the President had resumed duties having transmitted a letter informing the National Assembly.

However, Adesina’s statement was silent on where Mr Buhari will be operating from.

But, the President’s PA on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, took to his twitter handle @BashirAhmaad to announce that his Principal will be working from home.

Justifying this, Ahmad said a renovation work is currently ongoing at the President’s office, adding that he would be back once the renovation is completed.