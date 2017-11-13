Prepaid Meters: Don’t pay for installation, Eko Disco tells consumers

LAGOS – The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), on Monday warned consumers within its network against paying its personnel for installation of the company’s prepaid meters.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, EKEDC gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, complaints have reached the company that some personnel are collecting money for installation from consumers who had been given meters free.

“As long as the meters are free, installation is also free.

“If there are other back end equipment that are needed on the part of the customers like Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) and cables, they should provide that on their own ready for installation.

“So, if they request for money before installing the meter, please ignore them.

“Some consumers who bribe our staff for bypassing lines that connect their freezers, air-conditioners and other electrical gadgets should know that it is absolutely illegal.

“If you are caught during the routine check by our staff, you will be fined for bypassing and charged to court,” he said.

The General Manager urged consumers to desist from bribing staff of the company on official assignment.

“It is wrong for our staff to demand for money before clearing electricity faults because that’s what they are being paid for.

“Consumers should be aware that it is also wrong to connive with our staff not to settle electricity bills appropriately.

“Consumers should report any EKEDC staff that demands for money to the nearest EKEDC office for proper action,’’ he said.