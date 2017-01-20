Latest News
Home » News » Premium Times Publisher, Reporter Released

Premium Times Publisher, Reporter Released

Dapo-Olorunyomi

Premium Times Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi

The Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi and the newspaper’s judicial correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu have been released from police custody.

They were arrested Thursday evening when plain-clothed police personnel stormed the newspaper’s office in Abuja.

The arrest of the duo was in connection to a couple of stories published by the newspaper on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai.

However, following the intervention of prominent Nigerians, Mr Olorunyomi and Okakwu were released late at night but expected to report to the police station on Friday morning.

ALSO READ  Nigerian Govt Clears Army Chief, Buratai over Dubai properties

Leave a Reply

Divine Endowments
Read more:
Nigeria Will Surprise All In Glasgow – Onyali

By Gracious Akujobi         Queen of Nigerian sprints, Mary Onyali has told whoever cares to listen that Nigeria will not only...

Close