Premium Times Publisher, Reporter Released

The Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi and the newspaper’s judicial correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu have been released from police custody.

They were arrested Thursday evening when plain-clothed police personnel stormed the newspaper’s office in Abuja.

The arrest of the duo was in connection to a couple of stories published by the newspaper on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai.

However, following the intervention of prominent Nigerians, Mr Olorunyomi and Okakwu were released late at night but expected to report to the police station on Friday morning.