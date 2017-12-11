Premiere of Documentary on Widows, “God’s Wives” Holds Dec 29

LAGOS – The Premiere of a documentary, “God’s Wives”, focusing on the plight of widows is billed to hold on Thursday, December 29, 2017, by 6.00 pm at the Silverbird Galleria, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the brain behind the documentary, Bolanle Olukanni, a press screening will herald the Premiere on Thursday, December 14, also at Silverbird Galleria, by 10.00 am.

Bolanle Olukanni, a Media and TV Producer, described the documentary, “God’s Wives” as “my pet project” highlighting the plight of widows in the Nigerian society.

She said the Premiere Screening will be graced by a combination of celebrities, socialites and top industry leaders.

Click below link to watch the trailer to the documentary.