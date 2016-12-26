PRCAN mourns Osita Ike

The Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) has described the recent passage of Prince Osita Ike as a great loss to the communications industry in Nigeria. Ike, the principal consultant of Oyster St Iyke Limited, a PR and communications consultancy, was an active member of both PRCAN and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

In a statement at the weekend, John Ehiguese, President of PRCAN, said that the sudden nature of Ike’s death left his colleagues and the larger communications sector far more saddened, given that he still had aged parents.

Ike served PRCAN as an ex-officio member between 2004 and 2010 and remained an active member up till his last day attending functions in Lagos even when he had relocated his firm out of the former Federal capital, and supporting the association in various ways.

“We mourn our dynamic and enthusiastic colleague whose commitment to the public relations profession was never in doubt,” Ehiguese said. “No doubt the outpouring of emotion and tributes since his sudden transition is a confirmation of how well he played his part in the advancement of his cherished profession and his belief in humanity.”

The PRCAN president urged Ike’s family, loved ones, partners and colleagues to know that the PR sector in Nigeria shared in their grief as “we pray that God Almighty will comfort his aged parents, wife, children and all whose lives our brother and friend Ike impacted on.”

