Poor drainages: Anioma Group Vows To Sue Delta Govt

A socio-political pressure group, Anioma Voice is set to commence legal action against the Delta State Government over its alleged failure to protect the citizens of the state.

Speaking to a cross-section of stakeholders over the weekend, the Chief Convener of the group Comrade Akamesike Emmanuel Okonne stated that the decision was reached at an emergency executive meeting of the group.

According to Akamesike, “We made it clear that by not tackling the dangers posed to pedestrians and motorists in the Capital City Asaba, by the many uncoveverd drainage holes littering most of the major roads, the state government is failing in its primary duty of protection of lives and property of her citizens.”

A statement signed by Akamesike on behalf of the group urged the state government to commence as a matter of urgency, the covering of the drainages as they pose a risk to the safety of citizens (especially pedestrians) residing in the state capital.

The group insists that by allowing the drains to deteriorate to the point they are at present, the state government was showing that social responsibility and protection of lives and property, is not on its agenda.

“Any government that has the interest of the wellbeing of her citizens will not wait for catastrophic accidents to occur before swinging to action.” He said.

” We understand the financial situation in the country, but we are making it clear that this should not be a reason for the state government to abandon its duty and endanger her citizens.

“To this end, the group is giving the state govt through the Ministry of Environment till the end of this year to commence action on Asaba drainages as failure to do so would lead to legal actions against the state on behalf of citizens of the state,” he added.