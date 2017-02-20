Police stop Makarfi’s PDP faction from holding meeting at ICC

By Olusegun Lawrence. Nigerian Police High Command on Monday afternoon prevented a faction of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Ahmed Makarfi, from holding its stakeholders meeting at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja.

The meeting was summoned to discuss the way forward for the faction sequel to the ruling of the Federal Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, which ruled that Ali Modu Sheriff is the authentic national chairman of the Party.

But, the meeting could not commence at 2.00pm as scheduled because a detachment of policemen has been deployed to barricade the entrance to the ICC.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the faction, Dayo Adeyeye, said the meeting would still hold, asking those invited to move to Ekiti Governor’s Lodge at Asokoro district.

According to him, “Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in collaboration with the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government has barricaded the International Conference Center, ICC, venue of the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting of the entire organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This is a very sad development in our democratic history where there is no longer free association and movement of citizens of this Country.

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his APC collaborators cannot stop the will of the people. Nigerians can now confirm that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a mole in PDP to destroy the only strong opposition in the Country.

“All invited members of the Party for the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting are hereby directed to proceed to will the Ekiti State Government Lodge on T. Y. Danjuma Street, Asokoro, Abuja by same time, 2:00Pm” the statement said .