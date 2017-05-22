Police Recover 3 Girls Drowned in Bauchi

Police personnel in Bauchi state have recovered the corpses of three girls who drowned at stream.

One Samaila Magaji male of Konkiel Town in Darazo LGA of Bauchi State at about 8.00pm on Sunday, reported at Darazo Divisional Police headquarters that on the same day at about 5:30pm, the girls of same address left home to play but were later discovered unconscious at a nearby stream.

The girls are: Aisha Abdulmumin female, aged Seven(7) years, Aisha Abdulmumin female, aged Five (5)years and Amina Abdulmumin female aged Three (3) years.

Police patrol team attached to Darazo division visited the scene and rushed them to General hospital Darazo for medical attention. Victims were certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

According to PPRO Bauchi Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, corpses photographed and deposited at the Mortuary for post-mortem examination after which they would be released to relatives for burial according to Islamic Rites.

Meanwhile, the case is under investigation to ascertain actual cause of the incident. “Parents and guardians are strongly advised to caution their children to stay away from streams or rivers in order not to fall victims of drowning especially during this period Rainy season,” Mohammed said.

Share this: WhatsApp

Email

Pinterest

Print

