Police Nab Kidnap For Ransom Suspects

The Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Nigeria Police with the assistance of Technical Intelligence Unit TIU/ATIC has recorded remarkable achievements in tackling kidnappings and other related crimes across the country.

Therefore, in a renewed onslaughts against kidnappers across the country, the operatives of the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad working on actionable intelligence, with the assistance of Technical Intelligence Unit TIU/ATIC, smashed a vicious kidnap for ransom gang and arrested three (3) kidnappers on 12/2/2017 at their hideout in Abuja and Kano respectively.

The suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to have collected one million naira ransom money before releasing the victims.

Investigation is being intensified to arrest the other fleeing members of the syndicate.

Also, on the 18/02/2017, a reliable intelligence received on the activities of syndicate specialized in receiving stolen vehicles and the undercover operatives of IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) trailed and arrested the above mentioned suspect.

He confessed to have specialized in receiving stolen cars while the above listed exhibits were recovered from him. Suspect will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

The IGP’s Special Tactical Squad working on actionable intelligence trailed and arrested the suspect on 22/2/2017 at Buggai Village in Chukun LGA Kaduna State. The suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned one Nelson Paul who had earlier been paraded as his supplier. The suspect will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

Determined to tackle car snatching cases, on 28/01/2017, Operatives of the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad (STS) trailed and arrested a criminal syndicate that specialized in car snatching in Bauchi state and environs.

During interrogation, suspects confessed to be members of a car snatch syndicate that specialized in drugging soft drinks for drivers and in the process snatch their vehicles.

Investigation is being intensified to arrest the remaining gang members.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Some of the items recovered during the various operations were:

1 Honda Hennessey 2000 model ash colour

2 Two Honda Civic 1996 model black in colour

3 Three (3) locally made Rifles with fifty one (51) rounds of 7.65 mm

4 Peugeot 406 in with Chassis No. VVF38BRF8105029120

5 Toyota Camry Golden colour with Chassis No. 4TIV922KIN2351883

6 Toyota corolla, Green colour with chassis No. J9172EE8107022796

7. Honda Civic Black color with Chassis No LHE1667YL051383