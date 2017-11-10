Police intercept 1,427 live ammunition in Benue

MAKURDI – The Police in Benue said they had intercepted 1,427 cartridges of 5.56 mm live ammunition along Makurdi -Lafia road.

The Police Spokesman in the state, ASP Moses Yamu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Makurdi that the ammunition were concealed in a Volkswagen salon bus with registration number: GBK 226 XA.

Yamu said the feat was achieved through a security report that some miscreants were planning a robbery attack along Makurdi-Lafia road.

He said the command, therefore, deployed its operations’ crack team, “Operation Zenda”, led by SP Justin Gberindyer, to abort the planned robbery, while the arms were recovered during a “Stop-And-Search Operation” on the road.

He said the police were interrogating the five passengers arrested with the arms in the vehicle and that they would soon be charged to court.

The Police spokesman also confirmed the arrest of one Garba Ibrahim, a herdsman, over the killing of a fisherman man in Logo Government Area.

Yamu said the police had yet to make any arrest over any infringement of the Anti-Open Grazing Law recently introduced by the State Government.

“Since the beginning of the implementation of the anti-grazing law in the state, we have yet to make any arrest.

“So far, we have received a case of culpable homicide where a fisherman was killed and another injured by herdsmen and we promptly intervened and arrested one of the culprits, Garba Ibrahim, who was in possession of a locally made pistol with three live cartridges,” he said.