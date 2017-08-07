Police Dismiss 6 Officers for Extortion

The Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) of the Nigeria Police Force resolved a total of 589 complaints which represents 90% of 657 complaints made against the police from across the country in the second quarter (Q2) of 2017.

This is contained in the 2017 Second Quarter (Q2) Report released today 7th August, 2017 in Abuja. The reported signed by ACP Abayomi Shogunle, Head of the PCRRU shows that complainants were satisfied with the outcomes arrived at by the PCRRU on their cases.

During the period under review, two (2) traffic wardens found guilty of extortion in Abuja and four police officers also found guilty of extortion in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State were dismissed from service in keeping to the IGP Ibrahim K. Idris’ promise to flush out unethical officers from the NPF.

A total sum of N265,000 extortion money was also recovered from dismissed officers and handed over to the rightful owners.

A 17% reduction in number of complaint was recorded in 2017 Q2 (457 cases) compared with 2016 Q2 with 906 complaints. Regarding the sources of complaints, highest number of processed complaints came through telephone calls (454 cases) which represent 69% of total complaints received. WhatsApp, SMS, BBM, Twitter, Facebook, Email jointly accounts for the remaining cases.

Lagos, Rivers, and FCT Abuja top the state ranking with 137, 89 and 82 complaints respectively while Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, and Yobe State recorded no complaint from members of the public.

PCRRU agents also carried out series of face to face engagement with members of the public across the country during which PCRRU Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials were distributed to citizens.