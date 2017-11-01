Police confirm release of abducted nurse in Gombe

Mr Shina Olukolu, Gombe state Commissioner of Police on Wednesday confirmed the release of Mr Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse who was abducted by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday in Dadin-Kowa town of Gombe.

Olukolu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone conversation that the victim was released in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Due to persistent pressure from security agencies, led by police operatives, the victim was released very early this morning (Wednesday),” he said.

Recall that the abductors of Mr Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse with Cottage Hospital in Dadin-Kowa town of Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe, had demanded for N10 million ransom.

Daughter of the victim, Miss Mary Ephrain, had told newsmen that the kidnappers called around 7am Tuesday and stated their demand.

The daughter, who sustained a machete cut on her head during the attack, said the kidnappers threatened to kill her father if the ransom was not paid.