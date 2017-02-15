Police Baton, NAF Rockets clinch Premier League slots

Two teams, Police Baton Basketball Club and NAF Rockets Basketball Club, both of Lagos, have clinched the two remaining slots in the Atlantic Conference of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Premier Basketball League for the 2017 season.

This follows their success at the interview conducted by the federation’s technical committee for four clubs bidding for a place in the elite basketball league.

According to the NBBF, their admission is Provisional and subject to their meeting certain conditions stipulated in the offer. The successful clubs are expected to bring their previous experience in the league to bear when the new season dunks off.

The two other clubs which also put in a bid for a slot but were not successful are Whitecap Chiefs Basketball Club and Raptors Basketball Academy.Both clubs were however, advised to “work harder to harness (their) potential in the lower leagues to earn promotion next season under the new promotion system to be introduced by the federation.”