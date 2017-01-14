Police Arrest Man Over Alleged Rape Of 15-Year-Old Wife’s Niece

UGHELLI – By Okiemute Okpomor The police in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have arrested a 34-year-old year man, Kingsley Agbini for allegedly raping his wife’s 15-year-old niece simply identified as Comfort on the 1ith of December last year.

Mr. Agbini was arrested on Friday, January 13, 2017 by two female plain clothes police officers at his No. 4 Andrew Obire Street in Agbarho for allegedly threatening the life of his 28-year-old wife, Grace from Akwa Ibom State and her niece as well as rape her mother if chanced.

In a chat with our correspondent at the police station, Agbini confessed to have committed the offence saying,” it is strong temptation that made me do it. Na temptation o.”

Mr. Agbini developed stroke immediately his sexual escapades with his wife’s niece was reported to her by neighbours after his last encounter with Comfort on the 11 December.

Mr. Agbini who is battling with his health stated that the incident made his wife, Grace to pack out of the matrimonial house with his ten month old daughter, Mitchell, he also pleaded with his wife to return back to the house promising never to repeat the ungodly act again.

The 28-years-old petty trader appealed to the police to prevail on Kingsley Agbini to allow her pick her belongings from his house stressing, “divorce is the best option for me now. How can I continue to stay with a man who cannot take care of my family? A man who raped my niece and even threatened to rape my mother. The only gain I have from this marriage is this child.”

She told the police that she delayed in reporting the incident as a result of threats by Kingsley Agbini.

The Divisional Police Officer of Agbarho Police Station, CSP Onwumere blamed Grace for reporting the matter late stressing that,” you have killed the evidence” just as he condemned the indecent assault act by Mr. Agbini and ordered for investigation into the matter while Miss Comfort was given a letter to the hospital for medical tests and treatment.