Police arrest 28 suspected kidnappers, armed robbery gang

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 28 suspects for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger.

The suspects are: Yusuf Adamu, gang leader, Bello Salisu, Jafar Salisu, Hamza Usman, Mohammed Abdullahi, Umar Ibrahim, Jibrin Adamu, Abdullahi Abubakar, Ismail Mammam, Usman Adamu and Ibrahim Shehu.

Others are: Hassan Salisu, Stephen Dung, Datchun Chodi, Fom Haruna, Yakubu Chollom, Mike Aboy, Nehemiah Duniya,Augustine Pam, Yusuf Boyi, Elijah Pam, Abdullahi Ibrahim, David Andy, Muazu Useni, Usman Shaibu, Olawale Ariyo, Daudu Garba and Aliyu Bahago.

The Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He said that items recovered from the suspects include: KIA Saloon Lift up Car, Mercedez Benz Saloon Car, two AK47 Rifles, three English Pump Action Guns, one Revolver English Pistol and one Beretta English Pistol.

Others are: one Single Barrel Gun, 133 AK47 Ammunitions, 50 Live Cartridges, 20 pistols Beretta, four Pairs of suspected fake military uniform, three different suspected fake army ranks of Major, Sergeant and Staff Sergeant.

He said that the arrest followed a coordinated operations by the Special Tactical Squad within one week.

Moshood said that the suspects used different fake vehicle number plates to beat security checks on the highways.

He said that the number plates comprised of that of the Army, Ministry of Defence and the Federal Government.

The spokesman said that five victims were rescued from the hideouts of the suspects during the operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Force had on July 25 commenced ‘Operation Absolute Sanity’ on Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

NAN also reports that the operations were to complement the ongoing Joint Police and Military operations on the route.

On July 31 and Aug. 3, the police also arrested 31 and 40 suspects at Katari and Rijana areas respectively, along the Kaduna-Abuja road