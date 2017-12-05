Police allay fear of terror attacks in FCT, others

ABUJA – The Force Headquarters has allayed the fears of Nigerians over the red alert recently issued by the US and UK missions on possible terror attacks in the FCT and six states.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, reassured residents of the identified states not to panic as adequate security measures had been put in place.

The six states are: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe.

Moshodd said the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris (IGP), had ordered Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal and State Commands across the country to be on red-alert and beef up security throughout the concerned states and other parts of the country.

“It could be recalled that following the recent Boko Haram attacks on soft targets in Adamawa and Borno states, the IGP ordered all commissioners of police in charge of state commands and their supervising Assistant Inspectors- General of Police and their personnel nationwide to be on red-alert with effect from Nov. 21, 2017.

“This is to nip in the bud and prevent the spread of further attacks in the affected States and other States of the Federation.

“Notwithstanding the recent cautions and warnings by US and UK missions in Nigeria of possible attacks by Boko Haram Insurgents on soft targets in FCT, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe, the IGP has re-emphasised his directive to the officers to remain on red alert.”

The police spokesman said the Commissioners of Police in the identified states were under strict instructions to hold stakeholders’ meetings with the people in their areas of responsibility.

In addition, he said, they had been ordered to strengthen security in their areas and carry out massive deployment of police personnel and equipment in the identified vulnerable locations and perceived/prone soft targets.

“They are also to ensure 24-hour patrols of mosques and churches, markets, schools, motor parks, hotels, recreation centres, settlements, villages, towns and cities in the mentioned states.

“The operations, which have commenced in the indicated states will continue throughout the month of December and into the New Year and beyond,” he said.

Moshood urged members of the public in the mentioned states to go about their lawful businesses without any apprehension or panic, but with caution, vigilance and more security consciousness.

He advised them to promptly report any suspicious happenings in their surroundings to the nearest police station or formation.

The Federal Government, had through the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, earlier given a similar assurance.

Mohammed said in a statement on Sunday that the security agencies had not let down their guard, in spite of the fact that there had not been terror attack in the FCT since the Buhari administration assumed office.