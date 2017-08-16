Pipeline Surveillance Contract: HOSTCOM Accuses Boroh of Including Kidnappers

By Okiemute Okpomor

WARRI – Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSTCOM ) Producing Oil & Gas in the Niger Delta region has berated the Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh, Presidential Adviser on Amnesty Programme over his plans to include alleged kidnappers in the pipeline surveillance contract.

The group who staged a peaceful protest round major streets in Warri before proceeding to the premises of the NUJ Press Centre, Warri Correspondents Chapel to brief journalists warned Brig. Den. Boroh to steer clear of the pipeline surveillance contract that has almost been concluded to be given to them (HOSTCOM) by government or face their wrath.

Briefing journalist during the protest, High Chief Benjamin Style Tamaraebi, Acting National President, HOSTCOM who led members said that they are already discussing and collaborating with the Niger Delta Ex-agitators who are their children and youths towards monitoring and securing the pipelines in the region.

They said that the Amnesty Boss will be setting bad precedent if kidnappers and other criminal elements are included in the pipeline surveillance contract, saying that kidnapping and other criminal activities will increase as others would join the trade to gain amnesty.

HOSTCOM was apparently reacting to statements credited to Brig. Gen. Boroh who was allegedly quoted to have said that he will award the pipeline surveillance contracts to ten thousand youths including the abductors of six boys of Lagos State Model School, Igbonla who asked government to grant them amnesty as one of the conditions for their release.

They carried placards with various inscriptions such as, “Pipeline Surveillance belongs to HOSTCOM and the Ex-militants”, “HOSTCOM objects diversion of pipeline Surveillance”, “Leave pipeline Surveillance matters or face crises”, “Brig. Gen. Boroh should concentrate on the Amnesty Program only.”

They stressed that if the amnesty boss goes ahead with awarding the surveillance contract to the kidnappers, the host communities in the Niger Delta region will go to any length to resist him.

According to High Chief Tamaraebi, “the HOSTCOM inclusive of ex-agitators, NNPC and the Federal Government are in total support to allow HOSTCOM to execute this surveillance contract as we are collaborating with ex military generals from among us to deliver on promise. We expect nothing less than for the Federal Government to invite us to sign this agreement with the NNPC who are in charge. Anything contrary to this agreement already reached shall bring vexation of anger which should not be so contemplated at this very critical period in the Nigerian state.”

High Chief Benjamin Tamaraebi described Brig. Gen. Boroh’s statement is “an aberration, a stench vomit, an affront to the host communities which should be visited with stiff opposition”

High Chief Tamaraebi who was flanked by his National Secretary, Evang. Ibinabobo Sanipe, the Delta State Chairman of HOSTCOMM, Hon.(Dr.) P.K. Egedegbe, Prince Maikpobi Okareme, National Coordinator and Brig. Gen. Minemu Joseph Abel, National Security Adviser warned that anything short of giving them the surveillance contract would be vehemently resisted.